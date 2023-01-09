State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $58,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.69. 35,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

