State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $67.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $67,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.73. 22,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

