State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,585 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. 159,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.