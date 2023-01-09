State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,585 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.
CVS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. 159,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
