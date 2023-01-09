State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,758 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth about $350,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Linde by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $7.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.96. 25,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.82. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

