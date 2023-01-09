State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,267 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

