Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $83.57 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $83.57 million and $6.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00042848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00241375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02073011 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,754,320.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

