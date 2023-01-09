Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of STLJF stock remained flat at $35.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

