StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

