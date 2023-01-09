StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

INFI stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,870.85% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

