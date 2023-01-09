StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $15.73.
