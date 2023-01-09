StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

