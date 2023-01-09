StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
