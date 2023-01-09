StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

