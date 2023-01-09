StockNews.com Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Marten Transport by 8.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 3.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

