Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 841 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $66.62. 52,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

