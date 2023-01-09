Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $62,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 41,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.71. 84,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

