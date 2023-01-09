Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK traded up $22.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $760.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,275. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $899.97.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Are the Bears Losing Their Grip?
- V.F. Corp Stock is a Cheaper Outerwear Apparel Play
- Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
- Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.