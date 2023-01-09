Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

Shares of BLK traded up $22.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $760.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,275. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $899.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

