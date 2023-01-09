Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

