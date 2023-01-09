Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

