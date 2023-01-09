Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 787 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,877. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.