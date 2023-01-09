Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,785 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.33. The stock had a trading volume of 92,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

