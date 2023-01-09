Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,399,000 after buying an additional 1,851,821 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

