Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up about 1.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Nokia Oyj worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 493,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,777. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

