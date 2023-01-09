Stratis Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $60.21 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.09 or 0.07517910 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00032740 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071785 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00063869 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024326 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000247 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,882,189 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
