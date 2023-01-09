Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $366.41 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $366.41 or 0.02112563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $232,655.91 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 343.47556059 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $197,190.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

