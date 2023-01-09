Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 4.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $114,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after buying an additional 234,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,950. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $200.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

