Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$50.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE SU opened at C$42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.3299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

