Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $638,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in FedEx were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.44.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,325. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

