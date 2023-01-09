Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $264,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 263,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

