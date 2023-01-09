SVB Leerink Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $85.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 1.0 %

AMED opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.