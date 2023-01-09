Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and $2.45 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,054,523,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,536,382 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

