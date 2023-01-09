Swipe (SXP) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $109.05 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

