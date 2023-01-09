SwissBorg 1-Day Volume Hits $414,705.51 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $215.45 million and approximately $414,705.51 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00444458 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.01440696 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.40 or 0.31392905 BTC.
SwissBorg Profile
SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
