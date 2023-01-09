SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.83. 28,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.85.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
