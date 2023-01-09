SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,165 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

