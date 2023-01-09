SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,230. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.