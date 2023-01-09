SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,827 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,350. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

