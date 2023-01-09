Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($132.98) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($130.85) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($118.09) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €0.80 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €104.65 ($111.33). The stock had a trading volume of 206,469 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.35. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

