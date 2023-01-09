Synapse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.06 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $89.86 million and $3.06 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

