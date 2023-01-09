Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

SYRS opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

