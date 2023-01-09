Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Sysco worth $43,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

