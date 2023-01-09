T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 118,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.