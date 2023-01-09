TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

TCRR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

