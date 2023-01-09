Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

