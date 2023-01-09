Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.52.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 950,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,990. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.81. The company has a market cap of C$27.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

