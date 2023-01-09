Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $13.33 or 0.00076913 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003733 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00447400 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.01435453 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.46 or 0.31600747 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,276 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
