Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.87. 2,718,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,819,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.