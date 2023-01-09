Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,646. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

