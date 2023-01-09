The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

