The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

