The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Tops $28.24 on Exchanges

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $4.51 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $28.24 or 0.00163740 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00443706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.01439219 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.88 or 0.31339844 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.