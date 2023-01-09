The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 119,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Western Union has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 208,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the third quarter worth $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Western Union by 24.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 344,554 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Western Union by 27.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Western Union in the third quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

